World famous medium Kim Russo coming to Sycuan Casino

(NEWS 8) - World famous medium Kim Russo has done readings on several well-known celebrities and even has her own show on the Lifetime Movie Network, 'The Haunting of..'

Russo joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers on the Morning Extra on Friday and talked about when she first realized she could hear and see energy that others couldn't. She even picked up some energy from Dan and Heather and did a short investigation.

Russo recently released a book, "The Happy Medium: Life Lessons from the Other Side", and is coming to Sycuan Casino for a medium session this Sunday, October 22, at 7 p.m., to sign her book and do readings on fans.

You can purchase tickets at www.sycuan.com and more information on Russo's work can be found at www.kimthehappymedium.com.