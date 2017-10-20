Carmel Valley mom accused of selling drugs to high school students

CARMEL VALLEY (NEWS 8) - Authorities continue an investigation Friday after a parent is accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School and other high schools in the area.

Kimberly Dawn Quach is accused, in a 37-count criminal complaint, of selling or offering controlled substances, including Xanax, Suboxone and marijuana to minors, as well as, providing teens with marijuana to sell, package or transport.

According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Kevin Calkins, a number of CCHS families have been contacted by the San Diego Police and the District Attorney’s Office as part of their investigation.

The letter reads in part:

In an effort to keep you informed and prevent the spread of misinformation through social media and the Internet, I want to alert you to an issue that affects our Cathedral Catholic High School community. Recently, the parent of a CCHS student was arrested and charged with the sale and possession of illegal drugs and other controlled substances. The investigation that triggered that arrest is ongoing and affects Cathedral Catholic and other high schools in the area. As part of their investigation, San Diego Police and the District Attorney’s Office told us that they have contacted a number of CCHS families this week to ask for their help. Officers working the case believe there are CCHS students who may be witnesses or who may have information that would assist their investigation.

Quach's next court date is scheduled for November 29, 2017.