Spiny Lobster season has begun

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It is spiny lobster season! Thousands of fisherman look forward to this time of year.



And even more people look forward to heading to their favorite restaurants to dig into a great dish!



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Embarcadero with all the delicious details.

Having a fun on @CBS8 with @AshleyNews8 and our spiny #lobster friends at @thefishmarkets. Yes it is the season pic.twitter.com/4M4c56DA7i — c3 Communications (@c3Communication) October 20, 2017