Zoo Day: Binturong - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Binturong

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's native to the rainforests of Indonesia.
     
Binturongs are also called bearcats, but that name is rather misleading since these animals are not related to bears OR cats. 

Instead, they are related to civets and fossas but look more like gigantic dust mops and smell like a freshly made batch of popcorn! 
     
Vickie Laurie from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details about what's going on at the park in October.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.