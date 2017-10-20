Zoo Day: Binturong

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's native to the rainforests of Indonesia.



Binturongs are also called bearcats, but that name is rather misleading since these animals are not related to bears OR cats.

Instead, they are related to civets and fossas but look more like gigantic dust mops and smell like a freshly made batch of popcorn!



Vickie Laurie from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has all the details about what's going on at the park in October.