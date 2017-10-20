Zoo Day: Binturong

It's native to the rainforests of Indonesia. Binturongs are also called bearcats, but that name is rather misleading since these animals are not related to bears OR cats.
Authorities continue an investigation Friday after a parent is accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School and other high schools in the area.
World famous medium Kim Russo has done readings on several well-known celebrities and even has her own show on the Lifetime Movie Network, 'The Haunting of..'
A Chula Vista man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint during a nearly three-hour ordeal near Balboa Park, after trying to abduct another woman the same night, was sentenced Friday to 55 years to life in state prison.
In the 10th installment in the on-screen life of sassy granny Madea Simmons, Madea brings you non-stop laughs, while adding a few spooks, in "Boo 2! Madea Halloween".
There are plenty of spooky attractions around San Diego County to get you into the spirit of Halloween, but if you're willing to take a short trip north there's a haunted attraction that lives in infamy.
The Navy Friday honored 36 sailors for their bravery last June as they battled "constant peril from flooding, electrocution and noxious fumes" for 16 hours in the aftermath of the collision involving the USS Fitzgerald, which killed two San Diego-area men and five other sailors.
The upcoming film "Same Kind Of Different As Me" tells the story of a married couple who hits a rough patch and takes on the challenge of volunteering at a homeless shelter with hopes of it strengthening their marriage.