On Alert: Fire weather to come roaring back this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - High temperatures, low humidity and strong winds -- the perfect weather recipe for destructive wildfires -- are set to return to the San Diego region this weekend.

The conditions have forced both Cal Fire and San Diego Gas and Electric to bolster their staffs in preparation for a fire event.

Cal Fire is deploying full staff, including reserve firefighters, to frontline engines and is even funding a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department strike team of wildfire engines over the weekend.

The agency has also readied staff with the U.S Navy and Marine Corps in the event that military helicopters are needed, and it has also communicated with CONOFIRE, Mexico's version of Cal Fire, in case it needs to act on its agreement with its neighbor agency.

Like Cal Fire, SDG&E is also ramping up staffing ahead for the dangerous weekend. The utility is putting stuff on the ground in various parts of the county so that they can act as its eyes and ears.

Staffers will be staged in high wind areas watching for things like loose tree branches or other debris that could potentially damage area power lines.

They've also disabled a system that automatically re-powers lines that have been tripped by even the smallest contact so that if something does knock a line down, the surge from the repower doesn't start a fire.

SDG&E also has an in-house meteorologist keeping an eye on the weather and watching for areas where the combination of heat, winds and dryness are the strongest.