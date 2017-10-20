KFMB STATIONS: Receptionist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Receptionist

KFMB Stations is located in San Diego and includes two television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego), two radio stations (100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB-AM 760) as well as our digital properties (KFMB Interactive). We are looking for a receptionist to be the first point of contact to KFMB Station’s viewers and listeners, as well as advertisers, clients and the general public.

Responsibilities include greeting the general public, visitors and customers; answering phones; scheduling appointments, handling the distribution of packages and/or mail; maintaining an organized reception area; as well as other general administrative tasks. Responsibilities will also include providing administrative assistant support to other departments as needed, including handling of prize pickups for promotional events and giveaways.

Previous receptionist and/or administrative assistant experience is required. Experience working in a television station or media company is preferred. This position also requires good communication and organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks. Additional requirements include experience using Excel, Word and Outlook, as well as Adobe experience.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
