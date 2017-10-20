Lifesavers Honored: Hailed as heroes from the La Jolla pool party shooting

The San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation on Friday held an awards ceremony to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep San Diegans safe.
Three officer-involved shootings over the past year, including the killing of a man who opened fire at a pool party at a La Jolla apartment complex, were legally justified, District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Friday.
It's native to the rainforests of Indonesia. Binturongs are also called bearcats, but that name is rather misleading since these animals are not related to bears OR cats.
Authorities continue an investigation Friday after a parent is accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School and other high schools in the area.
World famous medium Kim Russo has done readings on several well-known celebrities and even has her own show on the Lifetime Movie Network, 'The Haunting of..'
A Chula Vista man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint during a nearly three-hour ordeal near Balboa Park, after trying to abduct another woman the same night, was sentenced Friday to 55 years to life in state prison.
In the 10th installment in the on-screen life of sassy granny Madea Simmons, Madea brings you non-stop laughs, while adding a few spooks, in "Boo 2! Madea Halloween".
There are plenty of spooky attractions around San Diego County to get you into the spirit of Halloween, but if you're willing to take a short trip north there's a haunted attraction that lives in infamy.