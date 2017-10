Weeks later, the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein's alleged history of sexual harassment only seems to intensify. Stars have continued to come forward with stories about the producer, who is now being investigated by police in Los Angeles, New York and London.



Weeks later, the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein's alleged history of sexual harassment only seems to intensify. Stars have continued to come forward with stories about the producer, who is now being investigated by police in Los Angeles, New York and London.