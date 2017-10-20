Bella Hadid Steps Out in Ultra Glam, Sexy White Dress in New Yor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Ultra Glam, Sexy White Dress in New York City

Updated: Oct 20, 2017 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.