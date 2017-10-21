Andy Cohen Helps John Mayer Celebrate His 40th Birthday With 'Magic' Trip to Brazil

Diego Boneta is hosting the 2017 Latin American Music Awards! Because, let’s be honest, Ryan Seacrest and James Corden can’t host every awards show.
Talk about having that wow factor!
Bella Hadid put her best foot forward at Bvlgari's flagship store re-opening in New York City on Friday, oozing confidence in a stunning ivory gown.
The curve-hugging Robert Cavalli silk dress featured side cut-outs, a crystal-covered tulle sleeve and a nea...
It's been seven years since Rebecca Black released her song, "Friday," but the pain from the bullying she received as a 13-year-old hasn't left her.