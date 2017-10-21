One More Wave: Navy SEALS create surfboards for wounded warriors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego non-profit is helping wounded warriors heal through the power of the ocean.

Two active duty Navy SEALS are behind One More Wave and they have created adaptive surfboards for dozens of injured veterans.

On Friday night, their story was profiled as part of a special documentary series before a packed audience in Harbor Island.

Their story first began when active-duty Navy SEAL Alex West was volunteering with Navy Hospital Balboa’s Ocean Surfing Clinic – helping wounded veterans to catch waves and at the same time helping them heal through ocean therapy.

West quickly realized what these wounded needed – some missing limbs, others suffering PTSD – was specialized surf equipment tailored to their specific circumstances.

One of those wounded veterans was Navy SEAL James McFadden, who lost his right leg while under attack in South Sudan.

With the combined efforts of West and McFadden, One More Wave was born. A non-profit in San Diego that has already provided customized adaptive surfboards to more than 40 wounded veterans – another 60 will be helped by year’s end.

Fellow Navy SEAL Kyle Buckett joined West’s mission.

Their inspiration work is now featured in an original documentary short produced by Starbucks as part of its Upstanders Series – screened on Harbor Island.

One More Wave has plans to expand, especially after Alex West retires from the Navy next year – eventually branching out to create chapters of the non-profit up the California coast, in Hawaii and then on to the East Coast.

If you would like to learn more information on One More Wave, how to join, volunteer or donate, visit their website.