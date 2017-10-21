Cal Fire battling Church Fire off SR-94 near Church Road

CAMPO (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire is at the scene of a wildfire off State Route 94 near Church Road in the Campo Indian Reservation.
Cal Fire said the blaze sparked at around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of SR-94 and Church Road, south of the Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center. The agency said the fire is at 40 acres as of 3:10 p.m. after initially reporting 30 to 50 acres.
Cal Fire has ordered evacuations on BIA roads 10 and 15.
SR-94 is closed in both directions between Live Oak Road and BIA Road 15, according to Caltrans. The National Weather Service San Diego said that gusts in the area are as fast as 30 mph.
#ChurchFire IC reports fire at 40 acres. Evacuation Order in place for homes on the following roads: BIA 10 and BIA 15.— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 21, 2017
#ChurchFire IC reports that there is an immediate structure threat. Evacuation order in place Church Road, S. Of Highway 94— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 21, 2017
#Wildfire just started near #Campo south of I-8/#SanDiego County. Winds in area gusting to 30 mph. #cawx— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 21, 2017
EB/WB SR-94 is closed from Live Oak Rd to BIA/15 Rd due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 21, 2017
