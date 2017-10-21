Cal Fire battling Church Fire off SR-94 near Church Road - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire battling Church Fire off SR-94 near Church Road

CAMPO (NEWS 8) - Cal Fire is at the scene of a wildfire off State Route 94 near Church Road in the Campo Indian Reservation.

Cal Fire said the blaze sparked at around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of SR-94 and Church Road, south of the Golden Acorn Casino and Travel Center. The agency said the fire is at 40 acres as of 3:10 p.m. after initially reporting 30 to 50 acres.

Cal Fire has ordered evacuations on BIA roads 10 and 15.

SR-94 is closed in both directions between Live Oak Road and BIA Road 15, according to Caltrans. The National Weather Service San Diego said that gusts in the area are as fast as 30 mph.

