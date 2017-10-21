Church Fire off SR-94 in unincorporated Campo burned 100 acres, - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Church Fire off SR-94 in unincorporated Campo burned 100 acres, 90% contained

CAMPO (CNS) - Firefighters were continuing to contain a 100-acre wildfire in unincorporated Campo on Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m., the fire burned 100 acres and was 90-percent contained.

On Saturday, the fire was initially reported as 30 to 50 acres in size at 1 p.m., but more accurate mapping indicated the fire was about 100 acres, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said.

Dubbed the "Church Fire," the site of the blaze was near state Route 94 and Church Road in Campo, about 60 miles east of San Diego. It was adjacent to the Campo Indian Reservation and south of the Golden Acorn Casino.

Evacuation orders were lifted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the California Highway Patrol began to reopen the roads that were closed.

All road closures were lifted by 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

No buildings were damaged by the flames, Bortisser said.

