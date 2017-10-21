Crews fighting brush fire caused by possible plane crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews fighting brush fire caused by possible plane crash

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a small brush fire that may have been sparked when a small plane crashed.

The 5-acre fire broke out at around 4:15 p.m. on the 16000 block of El Monte Road near El Capitan Reservoir. Initial reports stated that a small plane went down in the area but a law enforcement helicopter was unable to find any wreckage.

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire and found apparently recent plane wreckage but officials could not confirm when it went down and if it started the fire.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

