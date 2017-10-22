San Diego Hall of Champions auctions off memorabilia

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego sports fans were saddened when the Hall of Champions in Balboa Park closed its doors last summer.

But those who have dried their tears can open their pocketbooks and bid on sports memorabilia items that were on display at the hall.

Everything from an original Ted Williams canvas to a 35" replica of the Rocky Balboa statue to an actual 13-feet tall bronze statue that was on display at the hall for 25 years are up for auction.

Bidding on the big one started at $50,000.

The auction runs through November 4 at SCPauctions.com.

RELATED COVERAGE