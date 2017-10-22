Toddler Who Disappeared After Father Allegedly Put Her Out For Not Drinking Her Milk is Found Dead: Report
Texas authorities believe they have found the body of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared after she was put out of her home earlier this month.
Authorities Rescue 2-Year-Old Who Locked Himself In Car: 'It Could Have Been a Dangerous Situation'
Two Florida parents are thanking police and firefighters after they rescued their 2-year-old when he locked himself in the car.
11-Year-Old Girl Crosses Up Brother on Basketball Court: 'He Was Upset'
An 11-year-old showed off her skills on the basketball court when she crossed up her little brother in a moment caught on video.
Neighbors Put Out Chairs for 95-Year-Old Veteran Who Takes Rests on His Daily Walk
The kind neighbors of a 95-year-old World War ll veteran have put chairs out so that he can rest on his daily walk.
Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out Meth In Stuffed Toy Dog
A K-9 officer sniffed out drugs inside of a plush toy dog at an immigration checkpoint in California this week.
Hikers Found Dead After Months Missing May Have Died in 'Sympathetic Murder-Suicide'
The death of two California hikers, whose bodies were found last week, has been ruled a murder-suicide, but family members and friends believe they may have decided to kill ...
Father Killed On His Way Home Work When Teens Allegedly Throw Rocks Off Highway Overpass
A father on his way home from work died when he was struck by a rock allegedly thrown over a Michigan overpass by a group of teens.
Cop Rescues Piglet Running Around on Highway
A Nebraska police officer rescued a piglet who ended up on a major highway.
Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Mass Shooting Left Instructions For Funeral: 'Remember Me For Who I Was'
A Las Vegas police officer, who was among 58 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, left instructions for his funeral prior...
Police Hunt Possible Serial Killer After 3rd Murder in Less Than 2 Weeks: "Someone's Terrorizing The Neighborhood'
Police in Florida may be dealing with a serial killer after three people were found murdered in less than two weeks in the same neighborhood.