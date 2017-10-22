News 8's Shawn Styles inducted into NATAS-PSW Silver Circle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8's Shawn Styles inducted into NATAS-PSW Silver Circle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Sunday, New 8's very own Shawn Styles was inducted into a prestigious broadcasting group.  

The entire News 8 weekend team showed up to support Shawn as he became the newest member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science's Silver Circle.  

It's an honor roll that recognizes people who've worked in the TV industry for at least 25 years.  

We're happy to say Shawn has spent almost all of his "silver years" here at News 8 and we couldn't be more proud.  

