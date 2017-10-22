Florida police think a serial killer is on the loose

(NEWS 8) — Police in Tampa, Florida, are investigating the shooting deaths of three people in the same neighborhood.

They think it could be the work of a serial killer.

Police are urgently looking for a person seen on surveillance video strolling as parts of Tampa have been plunged into a state of fear as some worry a serial killer may be on the loose.

"We can call it what we want," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan. "If that brings attention to this, that's fine."

On Thursday, police found the body of Anthony Naiboa who was shot after taking the wrong bus home from work.

Naiboa was shot just about 100 yards away from where Benjamin Mitchell was killed on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 13, Monica Hoffa's body was found in a vacant lot less than a mile away.

She was shot and killed two days earlier.

"We have no leads. We have no motive," said Chief Dugan.

What police do have is a disturbing pattern: three victims, strangers to each other - but shot in the same area in the same time frame.

"It's clear to me that they're all linked," said Dugan.

Anthony Naiboa's stepmother Maria Rodriguez is calling for all potential witnesses to come forward.

"Do not be afraid," said Rodriguez. "It could be your son, your daughter, your parent, you don't know when it's going to be your turn."

Police in Tampa are still advising residents to go outside, enjoy the area, but saying not to do it alone.

They also say that, for the moment, everyone is a possible suspect, or a possible victim.

