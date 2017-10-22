New details emerge about plane crash in Lakeside that caused fire

Dozens of schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be on minimum-day schedules Monday due to forecasted high temperatures, the district said Sunday.
A group of Scripps Ranch residents, some of whom lost homes in the 2003 Cedar Fire, assembled care packages Sunday for survivors of the deadly blazes in Northern California.
Emotions are still raw for many who went through the 2007 fires in San Diego County and lost homes or loved ones.
Firefighters put out a small fire north of the El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside and sheriff's deputies were securing the scene where a small plane crashed, authorities said Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning for parts of San Diego County went up Sunday, a day after two sizeable brush fires were sparked in the region.
It has been ten years since devastating wildfires swept through San Diego, destroying thousands of structures and affecting so many lives.
San Diego sports fans were saddened when the Hall of Champions in Balboa Park closed its doors last summer. But those who have dried their tears can open their pocketbooks and bid on sports memorabilia items that were on display at the hall.
A fire broke out in the garage of a home in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, displacing four people, authorities said Thursday.