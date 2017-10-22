New details emerge about plane crash in Lakeside that caused fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — New information emerged Sunday about a plane crash that sparked a brush fire in the East County.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday near the El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside.

But the crash site was difficult for crews to access.

Firefighters brought in heavy equipment Sunday to access the wreckage of the Extra EA-300 plane.

A spokesperson for the US Forestry Service called the crash "unsurvivable."

The fire sparked by the crash burned 15 to 20 acres and it took several hours to get under control through a series of aerial drops and ground efforts.

By Sunday, lines of retardant marked the hillside.

An investigator with the NTSB arrived on scene Sunday to start the process of figuring out what went wrong. Federal records show the plane's tail number, given to News 8 by the NTSB, is registered to KD Leasing in Henderson, Nevada.

It appears frequently on the website of Sky Combat Ace, a company that operates out of the Las Vegas area and Gillespie Field, offering thrill seekers the chance to ride as a passenger or even perform their own aerobatic stunts from the pilot's seat.

There are several videos online showing this same plane in action over Las Vegas and the East County.

Residents say they often see pilots performing stunts near the reservoir.

So far investigators aren't saying how many people were on board, but the manufacturer says the plane is typically equipped with two seats.

News 8 reached out to Sky Combat Ace's headquarters in Las Vegas, but no one answered the phone.

On its website, the company says "safety has always been the #1 priority at SCA."

