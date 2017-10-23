1 person injured in Chula Vista shooting; suspect sought - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 person injured in Chula Vista shooting; suspect sought

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Chula Vista.
    
Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the area of E. Palomar and Monserate Avenue around 6 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area they found a 31 year old male who had been shot twice in the leg. 
The male was transported to UCSD trauma center for further evaluation. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening. 

Crimes of Violence detectives are currently investigating the incident. 

Please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 if you have any information regarding this incident.

