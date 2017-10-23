'Star Trek: Discovery' Is Returning for a Second Season

Halloween is coming up, need some inspiration? What better way to celebrate than with one of Becky G.’s hottest looks!
Matt Damon says that while working with Harvey Weinstein on several films, he found the Hollywood movie mogul to be both a "bully" and a "womanizer."
There was no way to predict that a low-budget, independent horror movie with a no-name cast would go on to become one of the most influential films in cinematic history. But 40 years ago, John Carpenter built the framework for one of the most successful franchises ever and helped create the ...
The mask. The music. The sequels. There are many memorable things about the Halloween franchise, but none of them have had quite the same impact as a then-20-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Hollywood royalty, who created an everygirl so iconic, she’s returning to the role nearly 40 ...
Buffy the Unicorn, Mermaid, Showgirl? Sarah Michelle Gellar went full Halloween over the weekend, rocking some out-of-this-world makeup.
Sam Smith is done with hiding. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 25-year-old singer opened up about embracing his sexuality and gender identity.