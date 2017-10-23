Truck veers off freeway in Mission Valley crash

MISSION VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A multi-vehicle wreck in Mission Valley caused major delays Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on southbound State Route 163 near Friars Road.

A truck rolled several times before veering off the freeway onto the embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews are on scene cleaning the debris that was left from the truck.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.