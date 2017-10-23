Newly Engaged ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Dishes on - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Newly Engaged ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Dishes on Her ‘Perfect’ Park Proposal (Exclusive)

Updated: Oct 23, 2017 9:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.