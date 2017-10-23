Classes at Valhalla High canceled due to water main break

EL CAJON (CNS) - Classes at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego were canceled Monday after a water main broke near the school.
The broken pipe on Hillsdale Road, the main street leading to the high school, was reported to district officials about 6 a.m., Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin said. The break left the campus in unincorporated El Cajon without any water on a day when temperatures were expected to reach triple digits in the East County.
School officials notified parents and students of the cancellation through "school channels" that included phone calls, emails and text messages, Martin said. A late start was previously planned for the day, so school officials had ample time in the morning to announce the closure, she said.
School officials planned to decide by noon, based on the "extreme heat and uncertain water status," whether athletic teams would hold scheduled practices and games.
Classes canceled due to water main break on Hillsdale Rd. #valhallahigh pic.twitter.com/pRIGfT7UtG— Mary Beth Kastan (@principalvhs) October 23, 2017
