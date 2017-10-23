Kim Cattrall Says She's 'Never Been Friends' With Her 'Sex and t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Cattrall Says She's 'Never Been Friends' With Her 'Sex and the City' Co-Stars

Updated: Oct 23, 2017 10:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.