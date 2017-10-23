Brush fire breaks out off SR-94 freeway in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire broke out near 28th Street and State Route 94 in Grant Hill.
San Diego Fire-Rescue and California Highway Patrol responded to the area.
Reports of smoke could be seen from a distance.
CHP have shut down the freeway ramp.
Authorities are working Monday to identify the human remains recovered where a plane crash sparked a fire over the weekend in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Classes at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego were canceled Monday after a water main broke near the school.
A 17-year-old boy died a day after he and two others were stabbed near the San Luis Rey River east of the Oceanside Harbor, and police Monday released a composite sketch of the killer.
Members of San Diego's police union have ratified a new contract that will raise pay by up to 30.6 percent for some personnel in an effort to bolster hiring and retention efforts in the San Diego Police Department, city leaders announced Monday.
Santa Ana winds will blow through much of San Diego County Monday and combine with record-high temperatures and extremely dry air to create dangerous fire conditions, forecasters said.
Dozens of schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be on minimum-day schedules Monday due to forecasted high temperatures, the district said Sunday.