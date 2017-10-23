Brush fire breaks out off SR-94 freeway in Grant Hill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out off SR-94 freeway in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A brush fire broke out near 28th Street and State Route 94 in Grant Hill.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and California Highway Patrol responded to the area.

Reports of smoke could be seen from a distance.

CHP have shut down the freeway ramp.

