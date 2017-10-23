Golden Hill brush fire comes close to preschool, church

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Golden Hill Monday, burning brush near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.

The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons near the westbound SR-94 exit to 28th Street about 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego firefighters launched an aggressive attack, battling both the heat and the low humidity.

"Once you lose control of it, then we're playing catch up," said San Diego Fire-Rescure Captain Joshua Slatinsky. "You want to get up in front of the fire before potential spread in distance."

The brush fire burned dangerously close to a church, coming within about 10 feet of the building.

Preschoolers attending the New Life Early Learning Academy were evacuated.

Britney Lara stopped to pick up her nephew.

"I was freaked out," she said.

Dad Michael Bullen also picked up his son Jackson.

"[The teacher] said the flames were up there," Bullen said. "Some of the kids got scared but they all got it under control."

Crews were able to quickly halt the spread of the flames, which blackened about an eighth of an acre and sent a heavy column of brown smoke into the air just south of Balboa Park, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters said they were grateful no one was hurt and say the wind wasn't a major factor in the fire.

"All the fuels are pretty heated," said Capt. Slatinsky. "Luckily in this area there's not much wind going on. If there was wind going on, it would've run to the side of the freeway, possibly in the structures behind the freeway."