Golden Hill brush fire comes close to preschool, church

A Chula Vista woman who survived breast cancer continues to fight for others diagnosed with the disease.
Dozens of schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be on minimum-day schedules again Tuesday due to forecasted high temperatures, the district said Monday.
A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Golden Hill Monday, burning brush near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.
Santa Ana winds will blow through much of San Diego County Monday and combine with record-high temperatures and extremely dry air to create dangerous fire conditions, forecasters said.
State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani met with members of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians on Monday.
A two-year contract ratified by members of San Diego's police union would move officers' pay to above-average levels statewide in all classifications, city leaders announced Monday.
Authorities are working Monday to identify the human remains recovered where a plane crash sparked a fire over the weekend in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
One in six women in San Diego County will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and while more women and men are living longer after a breast cancer diagnosis, there is still no cure. You can participate in the fight against the disease November 5 during the 21st annual Race for the Cure.
Authorities Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by police last month when he faced off against them at a North County strip mall while armed with a knife and a pellet gun.
