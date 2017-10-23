Oceanside police release composite sketch of killer

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy died a day after he and two others were stabbed near the San Luis Rey River east of the Oceanside Harbor, and police Monday released a composite sketch of the killer.



The attack on the trio -- two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man -- was reported about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of San Luis Rey Drive, according to Oceanside police, who did not give a possible motive.



The 17-year-old with the most serious wounds was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. Sunday by doctors at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, OPD spokesman Tom Bussey said. His name was withheld by police, who cited the ongoing investigation.



The teen's companions were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, according to police.



The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-11-inch, 160-pound white man in his mid 20s, with dark, curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.



Anyone with information helpful in the homicide investigation was asked to contact Detective Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748, or the police department's anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.