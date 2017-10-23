Anna Faris Talks Jealousy, Heartbreak and Still Being ‘Great Friends’ With Ex Chris Pratt: ‘He’s Amazing’

Anna Faris gushed about her “amazing” ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and how the pair remain “great friends,” during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday.
Whether or not Janet Jackson will guest with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show is unclear -- but she's open to it.
Chris Young is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- but Brad Paisley isn't letting it go to his head!
Whether or not Janet Jackson will guest with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show is unclear -- but she's welcome to.
On The Good Doctor, Freddie Highmore plays a surgeon who, despite his savant syndrome, has mostly got it together. The character he plays in the upcoming romantic comedy, Almost Friends? Not so much, considering he's a millennial who moves back in with his parents during something of a quart...
Young and The Restless star Kristoff St. John's ex-wife, Mia St. John, says recent reports of the 51-year-old actor allegedly threatening to shoot himself are "inaccurate."
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about as we gear up for Halloween: