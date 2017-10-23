CalVet secretary meets with local Indian tribe

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani is meeting with members of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians on Monday.

The CalVet secretary is meeting with leaders of the local Indian tribe, touring reservations and says he wants to ensure Native American veterans can access benefits.

It is the second of three meetings with tribes across California.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Valley Center where the meeting was getting underway.