CalVet secretary meets with local Indian tribe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CalVet secretary meets with local Indian tribe

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani is meeting with members of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians on Monday.  

The CalVet secretary is meeting with leaders of the local Indian tribe, touring reservations and says he wants to ensure Native American veterans can access benefits. 

It is the second of three meetings with tribes across California.  

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Valley Center where the meeting was getting underway. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.