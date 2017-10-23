Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries

Woman Who Assaulted Cop Apologizes With Cake: 'Sorry I Tried to Bite You'
A Louisiana woman who attacked a police officer while drunk apologized to him with a cookie cake that read: “Sorry I tried to bite you.”
Woman Documents Journey as She Grapples With Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Going To Crawl Up in a Ball and Cry'
Kambri Crews was stocking inventory in the dank basement of the New York comedy club she owns when she received a life-changing phone call: Sh...
Neighbors Call Police After Family Stages Realistic Car Wreck for Halloween
One New Jersey family's Halloween display is so realistic that it has neighbors calling police.
Paul Newman's Long-Lost Rolex Hits Auction Block, Could Fetch $10 Million
The Rolex once worn by actor Paul Newman is up for auction.
Dozens of Women Claim Director James Toback Sexually Harassed Them: 'It's Sickening'
More than three dozen women have come forward to claim filmmaker James Toback sexually harassed them.
Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage in Emotional Video
Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson is revealing she suffered a miscarriage in an emotional video.
Singer, 13, Who Forgot Words to National Anthem Before Game Gets a Do-Over
The teenage singer who stumbled while performing the national anthem at a New Jersey Devils hockey game is explaining what happened.
John McCain Appears to Attack Trump as He Blasts Military Deferments for 'Bone Spurs'
Senator John McCain appeared to make a veiled dig at the president for receiving a draft deferment for bone spurs during the Vietnam War.
Letter Written Aboard The Titanic Fetches $166,000 At Auction
A letter written mere hours before the Titanic sank has fetched a tidy sum at a British auction house.
Soldier's Widow Breaks Silence on Trump Call: 'He Couldn't Remember My Husband's Name'
The grieving widow of a special forces sergeant killed in Niger has broken her silence about the condolence call she received from President Donald Trump.