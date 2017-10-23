Halloween makeup tips, tricks and local DIY workshops

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Are you ready for a spooktacular Halloween?

One Morning Extra guest has some ideas if you really want to stand out.

Michelle Sandoval from Bellus Academy shared some Halloween looks and trends as well as details on an upcoming workshop.

Bellus Academy campuses in National City and Poway will host a free DIY Halloween Special Effects Make-up workshop on Thursday, October 26, at 5 p.m.

The Academy’s educators and makeup artistry students will offer tutorials on how to create looks ranging from a creepy clown inspired by “It” to vampire looks ranging from sexy to goth. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Bellus Academy will also offer free orange and black polish changes between October 27 and October 31 at all campuses.