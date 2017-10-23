Authorities ID suspect in Oceanside officer-involved shooting

Santa Ana winds will blow through much of San Diego County Monday and combine with record-high temperatures and extremely dry air to create dangerous fire conditions, forecasters said.
Authorities Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot by police last month when he faced off against them at a North County strip mall while armed with a knife and a pellet gun.
Are you ready for a spooktacular Halloween? One Morning Extra guest has some ideas if you really want to stand out.
North County foodies: get ready to feast. The fourth annual North Eats Festival is returning to Encinitas this Sunday.
Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air is once again a proud sponsor the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure which will take place in Balboa Park on Sunday, November 5, 2017. And once again, 'Find A Cure Fridays' are a part of Anderson’s fundraising effort.
Dozens of schools in the San Diego Unified School District will be on minimum-day schedules again Tuesday due to forecasted high temperatures, the district said Monday.
A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Grant Hill Monday, burning brush near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.
Firefighters were continuing to contain a 100-acre wildfire in unincorporated Campo on Monday. As of 11:30 a.m., the fire burned 100 acres and was 90-percent contained.
State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani is meeting with members of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians on Monday.