Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke

Posted: Updated:

After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get int he car.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke

    Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke

    Monday, October 23 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-10-23 20:50:20 GMT

    After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.

     

    After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.

     

  • Rachel Bloom Will Push Any Censorship Envelope

    Rachel Bloom Will Push Any Censorship Envelope

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:18:21 GMT

    James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.

     

    James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.

     

  • Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie perform 'Lay Down for Free'

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-10-18 20:44:44 GMT

    Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience.

     

    Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.