Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure: Ways to participate

One in six women in San Diego County will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and while more women and men are living longer after a breast cancer diagnosis, there is still no cure. You can participate in the fight against the disease November 5 during the 21st annual Race for the Cure.

The 2016 Race for the Cure was San Diego’s largest 5K/1M with 20,000 people in attendance and more than $1.2 million raised.

In the video above, New 8’s Ashley Jacobs has additional details on the Race for the Cure, including the latest addition: Pups for a Cure.

For registration and donation information, CLICK HERE.

