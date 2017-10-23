Breast Cancer: Survivor helping those just beginning the fight - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Breast Cancer: Survivor helping those just beginning the fight

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Chula Vista woman who survived breast cancer continues to fight for others diagnosed with the disease. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's discovers a sisterhood in the South Bay.

If you would like to learn more about Loving You Through It, or support the non-profit organization, Snooky is hosting a fundraiser on October 28th. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.