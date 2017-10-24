Matching gift could give up to $2M to San Diego LGBT Community Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego LGBT Community Center announced Monday its largest-ever matching gift -- a pledge that could result in $2 million in donations to the facility in Hillcrest.

At the center's 45th anniversary gala on Saturday, a couple said they would match gifts provided by the end of the year at a ratio of 4-to-1, up to $400,000. If that total is reached, the center would net $2 million.

"We are deeply grateful to Ron Bowman and Stan Zukowfsky for providing this extraordinarily generous offer to the center," said Delores Jacobs, the center's CEO.

"This is the single largest matching gift opportunity the center has ever received," Jacobs said. "Two million dollars will certainly make a tremendous difference as the center continues to strive to serve our diverse LGBT community. With that in mind, we intend to do all we can to fully meet this challenge."

The funds will support center programs that assist families, seniors, youth and people living with HIV/AIDS, among other things.

Gifts can be made online at thecentersd.org/2million, or can be mailed to The Center at P.O. Box 3357, San Diego, California, 92163.