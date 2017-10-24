Busters: Breast cancer survivor hand-knits breast prosthesis

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego breast cancer survivor is giving back and helping other survivors in a very unique way.

Pat Anderson, who is 85-years-old, knits what she calls “busters” – special breast prosthesis made for women who have had mastectomies.

From her recliner in Escondido, Pat creates busters or “a breast prosthesis of sorts” as she calls them. They are a bra accessory for breast cancer survivors and are made out of softy yarn - weighting about an ounce.

“I make them as a gift from one survivor to another – this is really a survivors’ project,” she said.

Pat donates all of her busters through word of mouth, especially from oncologists at Sharp Memorial Hospital to patients.

“That is the most fun part of it all – while I am working on these I wonder who am I making these for,” said.

Pat has been knitting since she was eight years old. First they were bed socks for wounded World War II soldiers. She then had her own textile studio where she made yarn from her own flock.

“The commercial prosthesis are so miserably uncomfortable. Believe it or not, I’ve been trying for years to come up with a solution and I have been knitting all those years – it never occurred to me that knitting was the perfect technique,” she said.

The thank you cards she receives show what each stitch does for survivors.

“I’ve had a lot of women say it makes ‘me feel normal again,’” said Pat.

Now, seven decades later, Pat’s craftsmanship and heart are winding itself back into a breast cancer survivor’s life.

“It makes me feel really good that at age 85, I am still to bring something to meaning and help someone else,” she said.

Each buster takes about eight hours to make. Pat has made about 400, and while she donates them, the postage is double the cost. She always appreciates anyone wanting to pay it forward and become a member of her sisterhood.

Tuesday’s free breast cancer awareness event at Sharp Memorial Hospital called One In Eight starts at 5:30 p.m., where the public can learn genetics, risk factors and even get massages.