Commander of 1st flight of space shuttle Challenger dies

Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.
The intense heat was certainly felt across San Diego County Monday, and temperatures are expected to soar even higher on Tuesday. It's expected to be so hot, that schools in the San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule.
The San Diego LGBT Community Center announced Monday its largest-ever matching gift -- a pledge that could result in $2 million in donations to the facility in Hillcrest.
The Salk Institute for Biological Studies of La Jolla was Monday awarded a $25 million, five-year grant by the National Institutes of Health in conjunction with its brain-mapping initiative.
After our 6:30 p.m. newscast Sunday night, we got reports from viewers that there was a mysterious animal in the background of a live shot in Hollenbeck Canyon.
A Chula Vista woman who survived breast cancer continues to fight for others diagnosed with the disease.
A two-year contract ratified by members of San Diego's police union would move officers' pay to above-average levels statewide in all classifications, city leaders announced Monday.
A small brush fire erupted alongside state Route 94 in Golden Hill Monday, burning brush near a church and preschool but causing no reported structural damage or injuries before crews got it under control.
State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani met with members of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians on Monday.