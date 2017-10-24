Preliminary hearing set for alleged gang member accused in Escondido shootout

VISTA (CNS) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.



Dionicio Torrez Jr., 24, is charged with murder, attempted murder of rival gang members and shooting at an occupied vehicle. A decision will be made later whether Torrez will face the death penalty if convicted in the killing of 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy.



The victim was found shortly after 9 p.m. March 7, alongside eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive, suffering a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a parked vehicle.



Investigators believe Kennedy was struck by a stray bullet fired by one of at least two gang members shooting at each other. Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where she died.



After the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether enough evidence was presented to warrant ordering Torrez to stand trial.

