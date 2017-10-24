Preliminary hearing set for alleged gang member accused in Escondido shootout

The intense heat was certainly felt across San Diego County Monday, and temperatures are expected to soar even higher on Tuesday. It's expected to be so hot, that schools in the San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule.
For parents looking to get their children involved in bilingual education, there are more than a few local options.
The medical examiner's office on Wednesday said it had identified the remains found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay last week and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.
Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.
The San Diego LGBT Community Center announced Monday its largest-ever matching gift -- a pledge that could result in $2 million in donations to the facility in Hillcrest.
The Salk Institute for Biological Studies of La Jolla was Monday awarded a $25 million, five-year grant by the National Institutes of Health in conjunction with its brain-mapping initiative.
After our 6:30 p.m. newscast Sunday night, we got reports from viewers that there was a mysterious animal in the background of a live shot in Hollenbeck Canyon.
A Chula Vista woman who survived breast cancer continues to fight for others diagnosed with the disease.