Anna Faris Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Director On Set: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Anna Faris Says She Was Sexually Harassed by a Director On Set: 'He Slapped My A**'

Updated: Oct 24, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.