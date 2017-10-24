The importance of a bilingual education

(NEWS 8) - For parents looking to get their children involved in bilingual education, there are more than a few local options.

The San Diego Unified School District offers biliteracy and language immersion programs in 9 different languages and is encouraging parents to take advantage of the open enrollment opportunities.

Some families who speak languages other than English at home feel that the emphasis on language at school should be English, but district superintendent Dr. Sofia Friere says that the district wants to encourage students and families to be bilingual. Research shows that bilingual students have an easier time with social, academic and cognitive development. Also, a recent survey of California employers shows that companies are interested in hiring bilingual employees.

The district's enrollment center is accepting applications through November 14 and space is limited. Friere says that the district receives over 1,000 applications each year but doesn't have enough space to meet parents' needs.

A proposal is going before the SDUSD Board of Education Tuesday to convert John Muir School into a kindergarten through 8th grade language immersion school teaching Spanish and French.