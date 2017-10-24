Vietnam War Medic Awarded Medal of Honor, Nearly 50 Years After Service
A Vietnam War medic was awarded the Medal of Honor for treating at least 60 wounded personnel during four brutal days of combat.
15-Month-Old Previously Conjoined Twins Are Thriving, Months After Separation Surgery
Erin and Abby Delaney, who were once connected at the head, are doing well, months after their separation surgery in Pennsylvania.
Siblings Admit to Making Up Story of Being Stalked by Unknown Man: Cops
Two children who told police a man had been stalking them and left an ominous note at their Brooklyn home made it all up, officials said.
Mother and Daughter Go Under the Knife for Joint Cosmetic Surgeries
A Texas mother and daughter have gone under the knife together to repair some trouble spots they say exercise can’t fix.
Couple Arrested In Death of 13-Day-Old Baby Found With 'Severely Injured' Brain
A Utah mother and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend and charged in the death of the woman's 13-day-old baby.
6 Veterans Who Left High School to Enlist Are Finally Honored With Diplomas
Six veterans in California who left high school to serve their country are finally being awarded their diplomas.
Woman Who Assaulted Cop Apologizes With Cake: 'Sorry I Tried to Bite You'
A Louisiana woman who attacked a police officer while drunk apologized to him with a cookie cake that read: “Sorry I tried to bite you.”
Woman Documents Journey as She Grapples With Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Going To Crawl Up in a Ball and Cry'
Kambri Crews was stocking inventory in the dank basement of the New York comedy club she owns when she received a life-changing phone call: Sh...
Neighbors Call Police After Family Stages Realistic Car Wreck for Halloween
One New Jersey family's Halloween display is so realistic that it has neighbors calling police.
Paul Newman's Long-Lost Rolex Hits Auction Block, Could Fetch $10 Million
The Rolex once worn by actor Paul Newman is up for auction.