Maury Povich hits the road in Truth Truck to celebrate 20th season

(NEWS 8) - To celebrate 20 seasons on the air, The Maury Povich Show is taking the art of revelation on the road.

Maury Povich is taking his show's signature themes, the lie detector and the paternity test, city to city in the Truth Van, allowing more people than ever to unveil the facts in their relationships.

Povich estimates that he's done close to 4,000 lie detector tests and nearly 4,000 more paternity tests over his 20 years doing the show, and says that if he stopped taking news gusts today, he'd have enough on the waiting list to do 20 years more.

