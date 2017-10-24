Lisa Guerrero Recalls Cold Case She Helped Solve, Bringing Justice for Slain Toddler
As Inside Edition celebrates its 30th year, the correspondents are reflecting on their most memorable assignments.
Woman Who Traveled Nearly 3 Hours to Work Gifted Car by Co-Workers
When a Tennessee woman's co-workers realized she spent nearly three hours commuting to work each day, they rewarded her dedication with a car to make traveling easier.
Tampa Officials Pass Out Porch Light Bulbs as Locals Arm Themselves Amid Serial Killer Fears
As a Florida community is gripped by fears of a serial killer on the loose, the city is doing what it can to keep residents safe.
Vietnam War Medic Awarded Medal of Honor, Nearly 50 Years After Service
A Vietnam War medic was awarded the Medal of Honor for treating at least 60 wounded personnel during four brutal days of combat.
15-Month-Old Previously Conjoined Twins Are Thriving, Months After Separation Surgery
Erin and Abby Delaney, who were once connected at the head, are doing well, months after their separation surgery in Pennsylvania.
Siblings Admit to Making Up Story of Being Stalked by Unknown Man: Cops
Two children who told police a man had been stalking them and left an ominous note at their Brooklyn home made it all up, officials said.
Mother and Daughter Go Under the Knife for Joint Cosmetic Surgeries
A Texas mother and daughter have gone under the knife together to repair some trouble spots they say exercise can’t fix.
Couple Arrested In Death of 13-Day-Old Baby Found With 'Severely Injured' Brain
A Utah mother and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend and charged in the death of the woman's 13-day-old baby.
6 Veterans Who Left High School to Enlist Are Finally Honored With Diplomas
Six veterans in California who left high school to serve their country are finally being awarded their diplomas.
Woman Who Assaulted Cop Apologizes With Cake: 'Sorry I Tried to Bite You'
A Louisiana woman who attacked a police officer while drunk apologized to him with a cookie cake that read: “Sorry I tried to bite you.”