New parking lot opens for San Diego's homeless living in vehicles

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Another parking lot has opened Tuesday to give homeless individuals and families living out of their cars a safe place to sleep off the streets.



The city-owned lot is in Kearny Mesa near Aero Drive and Murphy Canyon Road. It offers 60 spots, as well as, clean restrooms and showers. There are also on-site resources to help individuals get back on their feet.



The Safe Parking Program is just one strategy city officials are using to help get homeless off the streets amid an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A, which has killed 19 people and sickened hundreds of others.



The city of San Diego and surrounding communities have strict laws regulating overnight parking on city streets, which limits the available options.



Several homeless individuals and families are taking advantage of the program including a 16-year-old who lives in a car with his parents and two siblings.



"You learn to appreciate showers... this is not comfortable at all," Tyler said.



The program started about a year ago at the Jewish Family Service Center and the city of San Diego is now helping expand the program.



The non-profit organization Dreams for Change is also getting involved and helping make this new lot possible.



Mayor Kevin Faulconer told CBS News 8 that he's very optimistic that these new lots will be a success and help transition the homeless into permanent housing.



The lot at the Jewish Family Service Center has a 45 percent success rate at transitioning individuals and families into low income housing.



City leaders says the parking spaces will provide the homeless with a place to park at night that will give them a sense of security.

RELATED COVERAGE