New parking lot opens for San Diego's homeless living in vehicles

San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
The City of San Diego Tuesday announced the addition of a new webpage that provides guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry – specifically the cultivation, testing, sales and delivery of marijuana products.
Fashion and inspiration are at the forefront of the 18th annual Zandra Rhodes Fashion Show on Tuesday at the Westgate Hotel downtown.
Another parking lot has opened Tuesday to give homeless individuals and families living out of their cars a safe place to sleep off the streets.
To celebrate 20 seasons on the air, The Maury Povich Show is taking the art of revelation on the road.
For parents looking to get their children involved in bilingual education, there are more than a few local options.
The medical examiner's office on Wednesday said it had identified the remains found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay last week and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.
Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.