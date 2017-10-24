Zandra Rhodes Fashion Show celebrates 18th at the Westgate

(NEWS 8) - Fashion and inspiration are at the forefront of the 18th annual Zandra Rhodes Fashion Show on Tuesday at the Westgate Hotel downtown.

Stylists and models are getting ready to show off some of Rhodes' hottest fall looks and tickets are still available.

The show uses all local models and raises funds for a museum that Rhodes founded in London. Show guests get the unique opportunity of a hands-on viewing experience, too. Viewers are seated close to the catwalk and models take their time as they make their walk so that people can admire visually and reach out and touch fabrics if they want.

Studio Savvy Salon stylist Deena Von Yokes detailed one of the model's extravagant hairdo that she said was inspired by a genie pony which ties into her makeup and, of course, ensemble for a complete and total look.

Find ticket options and other show information here.