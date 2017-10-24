San Diego launches webpage for marijuana industry permitting process

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of San Diego Tuesday announced the addition of a new webpage that provides guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry – specifically the cultivation, testing, sales and delivery of marijuana products.

Earlier this year, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of expanding existing medical marijuana consumer cooperatives to include recreational use.

The City’s ordinance follows the Nov. 8, 2016 general election when California voters approved Proposition 64, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana statewide on Jan. 1, 2018.

Beginning November 16, 2017, prospective business owners can apply for a permit to grow, manufacture and/or sell recreational marijuana products to adults age 21 and older.

“We developed this webpage to explain the changes that will take effect after January 1,” said Development Services Director Robert Vacchi. “It also provides details about the permit application process for those interested in starting a marijuana business. This webpage will help individuals understand the guidelines and rules established for this new industry.”

In addition to the final approved ordinances governing Marijuana Outlets and Marijuana Production Facilities, the website includes:

General submittal instructions to apply for a Conditional Use Permit;

Text of the legislation legalizing recreational marijuana in the City of San Diego;

New/revised use categories and definitions for the new business categories;

Lists and maps of existing marijuana outlets (formerly medical marijuana consumer cooperatives);

Permitting instructions;

Special operating requirements and prohibitions; and

Information Bulletins.

Permit application processing begins on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. For more information visit www.sandiego.gov/marijuanainfo.