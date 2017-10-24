Thousands of Pups Dress Up as Planes, Tourists, Trump for Halloween
A bunch of pups went bump in the night at New York City's Tompkins Square Park Saturday as thousands of canines showed up in elaborate costumes for the 27th annual Dog Halloween Parade.
Estranged Wife of 'Hot Felon' Goes on First Date After Getting Her Heart Broken
The estranged wife of "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks has been on her first date since getting her heart broken.
Boy, 13, Suspected of Fatally Shooting 10-Year-Old With a Crossbow
An Oklahoma boy has been shot dead with a crossbow after cops say their 13-year-old playmate pulled the trigger.
5 Teens Charged With Murder After They Allegedly Threw Rocks Off Overpass, Killing Young Dad
Five Michigan teenagers who threw a rock off an overpass, killing a father who was on his way home from work, have been charged with second-degree murder.
Dad of 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews Charged Again After Body Found, Says She 'Choked on Milk'
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl in Texas has been re-arrested and charged again after a body that police said is “most likely” the toddler was found earlie...
Lisa Guerrero Recalls Cold Case She Helped Solve, Bringing Justice for Slain Toddler
As Inside Edition celebrates its 30th year, the correspondents are reflecting on their most memorable assignments.
Woman Who Traveled Nearly 3 Hours to Work Gifted Car by Co-Workers
When a Tennessee woman's co-workers realized she spent nearly three hours commuting to work each day, they rewarded her dedication with a car to make traveling easier.
Tampa Officials Pass Out Porch Light Bulbs as Locals Arm Themselves Amid Serial Killer Fears
As a Florida community is gripped by fears of a serial killer on the loose, the city is doing what it can to keep residents safe.
Vietnam War Medic Awarded Medal of Honor, Nearly 50 Years After Service
A Vietnam War medic was awarded the Medal of Honor for treating at least 60 wounded personnel during four brutal days of combat.
15-Month-Old Previously Conjoined Twins Are Thriving, Months After Separation Surgery
Erin and Abby Delaney, who were once connected at the head, are doing well, months after their separation surgery in Pennsylvania.