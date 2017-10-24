‘Are you kidding me?’: Kid Rock says no to US Senate run

Robert Guillaume, who rose from squalid beginnings in St. Louis slums to become a star in stage musicals and win Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the sharp-tongued butler in the TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson," has died at age 89.
'Conan' host Conan O'Brien received a complicated parting gift from a fellow late-night legend. 'Conan' at the Apollo November 6-9 and appearing at the NY Comedy Festival November 7-12.
'One Mississippi' creator Tig Notaro says sexual abusers take many forms: professional athletes, stand-up comedians, political figures and our heroes.
The star of HBO's 'Tracey Ullman's Show' transforms into several of the most powerful women in the world.
'The Foreigner' star has done it all in his illustrious career on the silver screen. Well, almost everything... except sing ABBA.